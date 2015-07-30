(Adds graphic link; no changes to text)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, July 30 Far away from the glare of
China's stock market chaos, stampede of sell orders and freeze
on new listings, the spirit of free markets is alive and kicking
right in the nation's capital.
A small stock exchange set up in Beijing three years ago to
attract small and medium-sized companies, the so-called New
Third Board (NTB), is flourishing, even as Chinese authorities
struggle to bend the nation's main stock markets to their will.
China this month shut the door for new initial public offers
on its two main exchanges to stop more money draining out of
these markets, but the freeze did not apply to the NTB, which is
not a formal exchange and is aimed at professional investors.
An over-the-counter market, the NTB has been a hive of new
listings since the freeze in Shanghai and Shenzhen took hold,
with a whopping 362 companies since July 3.
Developer Evergrande Real Estate has alone
unveiled plans over the past four weeks to list a football club,
a mineral water business and a unit that owns music rights,
radio and TV stations and magazines.
The confidence of issuers in the NTB has been underlined by
light government intervention.
"The New Third Board is a completely market-driven board. It
lets the market decide," said Suzie Wu, managing partner at
Beijing-based Tianxing Capital, a venture capital firm that has
been one of the most active players in the New Third Board.
Tianxing has invested in about 360 companies and 223 of them
are already listed in the NTB, Wu added.
"Without the board some of our portfolio companies may have
never had the opportunity to access the market and might not be
able to sustain their business," Tianxing's Wu said.
"For further growth they have to have access to the market."
China launched the NTB in 2012, but it has taken off since
the government made a concerted effort last year to make it an
option for small and medium-sized tech companies to list at home
instead of the United States. So far in 2015, 577 companies have
raised a combined 30.3 billion yuan ($4.88 billion) through the
end of June, according to data from the National Equities
Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), which runs the NTB.
That's more than double the 13.2 billion yuan raised in all
of 2014 from 329 firms. The queue of companies looking to list
on the NTB - 827 firms planning to raise 58.4 billion yuan -
underscores the boom in demand for speedier listings targeted at
professional investors.
The rapid pace of activity in 2015 has pushed the number of
listed companies in the NTB to 2,922, more than the 2,800 listed
in Shenzhen and Shanghai combined.
"Everybody talks about it in a very positive way, because
they think the Third Board probably will correct the
deficiencies in the other boards," said Victor Wang, co-founder
of ZhenFund, which is focused on seed financing for startups and
has invested in more than 250 companies.
The NTB is still not for the faint of heart. Like the main
exchanges, it has been a wild ride, with the NEEQ market-making
index surging 150 percent in the first three months
of this year before plunging as much as 50 percent.
And like the big exchanges, it has not been above suspicions
of market manipulation in stocks, one of which, Anhui Hauheng
Biotechnology Co Ltd, soared to a giddy and worryingly exact
99,999.99 yuan per share before hurtling back to earth.
But the NTB has been left to its own devices and was a study
of calm this week as turmoil again struck Shanghai and Shenzhen.
The appeal of a quick listing in the NTB could also lure
some Chinese firms back from U.S. exchanges.
"The Chinese stock market is now much different from the
year when we decided to list in the U.S. The biggest difference
now is the New Third Board," said Raymond Huang, senior director
of Investor Relations at AirMedia Group Inc, which is
considering to list in China.
"All these will make it more possible for the listing of
growth enterprises, especially Internet companies, that have not
generated profit yet."
($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Wiki Su and Emma Yang; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Mark Bendeich)