HONG KONG, April 12 China's offshore yuan bond market had its best monthly performance in March, according to indexes, and participants say the near-term outlook is good, given improved offshore yuan liquidity and shortage of supplies in the primary market.

The Markit Hang Seng Markit iBoxx Offshore Renminbi China Bond Index saw a return of 1.68 percent for March, the highest level since the creation in 2011, according to global financial information services provider Markit.

The average interest paid on offshore investment-grade debt, as represented by the Hang Seng Markit iBoxx Offshore Renminbi China Non-Financials Investment Grade Bond Index, fell by nearly 1 percentage point in the first quarter, reaching 5.26 percent.

In 2015, the so-called dim sum bond market faced strong headwinds as Chinese issuers switched back to the onshore market for cheaper funding, while investor demand was curbed by the yuan's depreciation.

For the first time since the market opened nearly a decade earlier, annual primary issuance declined last year, and was less than half the 2014 level.

So far this year, dim sum issuance has been very quiet and the 2016 total is expected to be lower than last year.

"The dim sum bond market performed quite well in March as liquidity in the offshore yuan market improved a lot, while new issues remained slim which offered technical support for its performance," said Steve Wang, head of fixed-income research at Bank of China International (BOCI).

The gap between yield levels in the mainland and Hong Kong's much higher ones will be further compressed and Chinese issuers may return to the dim sum market later this year, Wang said.

As an indicator of onshore and offshore yuan bond market yield differentials, the yield gap between three-year government bonds has narrowed to 1.2 percentage points, the lowest level in three months.

"After being overshadowed by the resurgence of China's onshore market during the second half of last year, both borrowers and investors may return to the offshore markets as interest premiums compress and returns soar," said Neil Mehta, a fixed income analyst at Markit .

But Mehta said investors may remain cautious on high-yield dim sum bonds after Chinese property developer Kaisa Group became the first company to default on its offshore debt last year. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)