By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, August 22 Chinese brokerages will
start making markets next week on China's New Third Board, its
leading over-the-counter (OTC) exchange but one long derided as
a dead-end market populated by small little-known, opaquely
managed firms.
The move has revitalised interest and trading volumes have
exploded, but analysts warn of significant risk.
Most of the 66 Chinese brokerages so far approved to make
markets - a business that requires deep cash reserves and
sophisticated risk management skills - have little experience.
Market makers quote both a buy and sell price and guarantee
share availability by holding shares themselves in inventory,
which requires careful real-time management.
For brokerages it means extra profits, while China's
policymakers hope the liberalisation will boost liquidity in an
exchange that can provide capital for small innovative firms,
needed for the next phase of economic expansion.
But, analysts fear that brokerages inexperience coupled with
inadequate disclosure by listed companies could led to trouble
for an exchange already saddled with image problems.
"Like all OTC markets - including... America's Bulletin
Board and Pink Sheets - China's Third Board suffers from
inherent fundamental flaws," said Peter Fuhrman, chief executive
at China First Capital.
"Liquidity and valuations are persistently low and
disclosure is spotty. If it was designed to be a solution to the
problem of erratic mainstream IPO policy and approvals on
China's main Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, the Third
Board must be judged a major disappointment."
Regardless of critics, trading volumes on the exchange
soared almost 700 percent in May when Chinese media first
reported the advent of market-makers, ChinaScope Financial data
shows. Foreign investors are unable to trade on the exchange.
A Reuters analysis of daily data from the National Equities
Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), which runs the New Third Board,
shows that August volumes are set to surpass May's record.
Transactions worth 1.16 billion yuan ($188.63 million), as of
Aug. 19, were nearly double July's total, while the volume of
shares traded has more than tripled month-on-month.
SMALL CAP CELEBRATION
Smaller private companies in China are the country's biggest
aggregate employers and generators of GDP, but they have
difficulty getting bank loans and even more difficulty getting
regulatory approval to list on major markets or issue bonds.
However, while dozens of local governments have created OTC
markets to help match companies with investors, the lack of
market makers and lack of a clear upgrade path to major
exchanges has caused most firms and investors to steer clear.
But that may be about to change.
"The expectation is that the Third Board can be an entree
onto the growth enterprise board for select small companies,"
said Brian Ingram, chief investment manager at Russell Ping An
Investment Management.
"If the board does serve that purpose, it's likely to see
pretty rapid growth, and the catalyst for that growth is the
fact that regulators are allowing brokerage houses to serve as
market makers."
Brokerages hope it will boost in profits, something they
need badly having struggled since 2010 as investors steadily
switched out of Chinese stocks, among the world's worst
performers, in favour of housing and high-yielding wealth
management products.
SMALL-CAP FEEDING FRENZY
Chinese investors enthusiastically trade small, volatile
tickers listed on Shenzhen's ChiNext growth board, so some
predict a revitalized OTC board will attract similar speculative
interest, further supporting liquidity.
However, sustained interest from both investors and
companies depends on whether regulators formally commit to
allowing companies on the New Third Board upgrade to ChiNext.
"We're now considering listing on the New Third Board, but
we are waiting for policy confirmation that we can upgrade to
ChiNext," said Cui Lijun, deputy general manager at robotics
firm LEN in Shenzhen.
Similar experiments have disappointed in the past, such as
the hard-currency-denominated "B-share" board. Speculators
bought B-shares hoping they would ultimately be upgraded to
yuan-denominated A-shares, but in the end only a few companies
were allowed to transfer, leaving the rest stranded.
CALLS FOR CAUTION
The chequered history of OTC markets in China and abroad,
especially with regards to disclosure standards, also has many
calling for caution.
In the late 2000s, small Chinese companies began listing on
American OTC boards, and some managed to upgrade to major
exchanges such as NASDAQ. But many were subsequently found to be
riddled with accounting irregularities, causing a swathe of
delistings.
Given this history, it is unclear whether regulators want to
expand the aggregate OTC market or consolidate it.
Out of all of China's 26 OTC markets, the New Third Board is
the only one that companies from anywhere in China can list on,
and it will now be the only one where making markets will be
allowed.
Some analysts said that this means the government may be
elevating the Third Board, so it can then kill off the rest.
But Zhang Yunfeng, the head of Shanghai's rival OTC market,
said in an interview published in China's Securities Times on
Wednesday that he doesn't feel threatened.
"I'm not optimistic about the market making institution ...
if there's not enough base liquidity, market making will have a
hard time enabling market performance."
