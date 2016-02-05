BEIJING Feb 5 China sets a $5,000 purchase
limit for a single purchase of overseas insurance products for
mainland bank card holders, the country's foreign exchange
regulator said on Friday.
The remarks from the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) came after Reuters reported that China was
cracking down on a popular method of moving money out of the
country by putting a limit on purchases of insurance products in
Hong Kong using the country's ubiquitous UnionPay credit and
debit cards.
SAFE said in a statement it had not adjusted policies
regarding purchasing insurance products at overseas insurers.
Domestic bank cards issued by card associations such as Visa Inc
, MasterCard Inc and UnionPay can all pay for
purchases of overseas insurance products.
However, it added that bank card holders who make multiple
purchases of products at offshore insurers - with each
transaction under an equivalent of $5,000 - would be carefully
monitored by the regulator.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)