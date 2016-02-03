By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 3 China is cracking down on a
popular method of moving money out of the country, putting a
limit on purchases of insurance products in Hong Kong using the
country's ubiquitous UnionPay credit and debit cards, two
sources told Reuters.
The limit for each transaction made in Hong Kong by using
UnionPay cards issued in the mainland to pay premiums will be
curbed at $5,000 from Feb. 4, due to policy changes at UnionPay
card, said the sources, who had direct knowledge of the
situation but asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the issue.
UnionPay International said in a statement that insurance
has always been under its overseas restrictive category, which
has a limit of $5,000 for each transaction conducted via bank
cards issued in China.
A slowing economy and a slide in the yuan fuelled record
capital outflows of $676 billion from China in 2015, creating a
boom in demand for outbound investment products and leading to a
crackdown on loopholes by regulators.
Agents have been aggressively marketing life insurance
products that can be paid for in yuan and used as collateral for
offshore foreign currency loans, private bankers and insurance
agents say.
No daily limit was set for the number of total transactions,
according to the sources.
"The new policy said the limit is set for each transaction,
but you can still pay many times a day to complete your payment
for premiums of big amounts," said one of the sources.
The sources said other payment methods such as online
payments are not affected but several market participants said
tighter restrictions might yet follow if the UnionPay caps are
not effective in slowing the outflow of funds.
Beijing has been fighting hard against fund outflows in the
past few months by intensively introducing a series of measures
to restrict cross-border flows, including suspending new
applications for the Renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional
Investor (RQDII) investment scheme as well as yuan account
financing.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Engen Tam
in Shanghai; Editing by Lincoln Feast)