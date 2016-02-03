* UnionPay limits transaction amount to $5,000-sources
* Insurance stocks fall, worried start of bigger clampdown
* Beijing is concerned about capital outflows from China
* Latest measure by authorities to control outflows
By Michelle Chen and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Feb 3 China is cracking down on a
popular method of moving money out of the country, putting a
limit on purchases of insurance products in Hong Kong using the
country's ubiquitous UnionPay credit and debit cards, sources
told Reuters.
A slowing economy, roller-coaster stock markets and a slide
in the yuan fuelled record capital outflows of $676 billion from
China in 2015, creating a boom in demand for outbound investment
products but prompting regulators to crackdown on loopholes.
Wealthy Chinese have been piling into insurance and
investment products offered by Hong Kong-based insurers, agents
and private bankers say.
Under restrictions detailed late on Tuesday, payments of
insurance premiums in Hong Kong by UnionPay cards issued in
China will be limited to $5,000 per transaction from Feb. 4,
said two people with direct knowledge of the situation. They
asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The shares of insurance companies listed in Hong Kong fell
after the news.
The shares fell on investor concern that UnionPay's measure
was just the start of a bigger clampdown by Chinese authorities
on this insurance business. China is a big market for some
insurance companies. China and Hong Kong combined accounts for
50 percent of AIA revenues globally.
"The policy will certainly hurt the sector. On the other
hand, this signals how eager the Chinese government is on
slowing capital outflow," said Iris Pang, a senior Greater China
economist at Natixis.
UnionPay said the company had always conducted its business
in accordance with regulatory requirements. China's State
Administration of Foreign Exchange did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The sources said no daily limit was set for the number of
total UnionPay transactions. Other payment methods, such as
online payments, are not affected, they said.
"The new policy said the limit is set for each transaction,
but you can still pay many times a day to complete your payment
for premiums of big amounts," one source said.
AGGRESSIVE PUSH
Agents have been aggressively marketing life insurance
products that can be paid for in yuan and used as collateral for
offshore foreign currency loans, private bankers and insurance
agents say.
An agent for Manulife Financial Corp in
Hong Kong sent social media messages to his clients in recent
weeks, advertising the company's new "All-in-Pay" premium
payment method, which allows users to make transactions online
or through a mobile phone application.
"If you know any Chinese who wants to move money to Hong
Kong, or change into U.S. dollars, we can now help with our
All-in-Pay platform to transfer large amount of money, and it's
legal," the message mailout from the agent reads.
China limits the amount of cash individuals can take out of
China to $50,000 a year. Private bankers and insurance agents
though said that Chinese high-net worth individuals have used
Hong Kong insurance policies as a way raise cash offshore.
They buy life insurance policies and use them as collateral
to borrow up to 80 percent of the premium in overseas currency
offshore through partner banks or from the insurer itself. That
money can then be used to buy safe-haven assets in markets such
as the United States, Europe or Australia.
Lawyers say life insurance policies taken out in Hong Kong
can in principle be used as security for loans, subject to
certain checks and restrictions.
WEAK YUAN FUELS SURGE
"Client interest is tremendous; it's a very easy way to
bring money out," a Manulife agent told Reuters. He declined to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
He said a client paid a 200 million yuan ($30.4 million)
premium last month and bought two more policies of the same
amount from other insurance companies, converting 600 million
yuan into U.S. dollars within a couple of weeks.
In the first three quarters of 2015, Chinese mainland buyers
purchased HK$21.1 billion in new insurance policies from the
territory, representing a quarter of the total, the latest
available figures from Hong Kong's Office of the Commissioner of
Insurance show. That compares with HK$6.3 billion for all of
2011, which was about 9 percent of the total.
Manulife ensures it complies with local anti-money
laundering rules and other Hong Kong regulations, a spokesman
said.
"We don't communicate directly with them (Chinese insurance
regulator), they don't really have jurisdiction in Hong Kong,"
Manulife's Hong Kong Head of Individual Financial Products Paul
Smith said.
Prudential Hong Kong Ltd and AIA Group offer
similar insurance products, their websites show. Prudential was
not available to comment and AIA declined to comment.
