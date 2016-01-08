MANILA Jan 8 The weakening of the Chinese yuan
reflects uncertainties surrounding the world's second largest
economy and should not be seen as an attempt by Beijing to boost
its export power, a Philippine central bank official said on
Friday.
The Philippines is closely monitoring developments in China
because of the potential spillover effects, Diwa Guinigundo,
deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas told Reuters
via mobile phone message.
"Consolidating China's export power may not be a good way to
interpret the renminbi trend because it is not exactly
consistent with the country's announced shift in policy from
investment-and-export-led growth to domestic demand-led growth
as well as with the reported decline in China's FX reserves,'
Guinigundo said.
China is of the Philippine's top trading partners.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Pullin)