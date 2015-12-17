BEIJING Dec 17 China's top anti-corruption
agency is investigating whether officials at the national
securities regulator used insider knowledge of the country's
stock market rescue effort to enrich friends and themselves, the
Wall Street Journal reported today, citing officials familiar
with the probe.
In November, the China Central Disciplinary Inspection
Committee (CCDI), the Communist Party's top graft-busting body,
announced it was investigating Yao Gang, a deputy head of the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for suspected
"serious breaches of discipline", the usual euphemism for
corruption.
Investigators are probing whether Yao leaked classified
information about the government's market rescue to executives
at brokerages including Citic Securities
and Guotai Junan Securities Co so they could buy
stocks before they were purchased by state funds, the Wall
Street Journal said, citing officials with knowledge of the
matter.
Representatives from Citic Securities and Guotai Junan
weren't available for comment. The CCDI also wasn't available
for comment. The CSRC didn't immediately respond for comment.
Zhang Yujun, the assistant chairman of the securities
regulator, also was put under investigation for "serious
violation of discipline", the graft watchdog said in September.
Chinese brokerages, including Citic Securities, late last
month said they were being investigated by the CSRC for
suspected rule breaches related to the signing of margin trading
contracts.
Guotai Junan Securities, along with Haitong Securities
, also are being probed by anti-corruption
investigators, the official Xinhua news agency reported in
November.
In September, the CSRC also said it would punish Founder
Securities, GF Securities, Haitong
Securities, and Huatai Securities following an
investigation of the brokers.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Sam Holmes)