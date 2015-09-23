(Adds details and background)
BEIJING, Sept 23 China's state prosecutor will
intensify its crackdown on criminal activities in its stock and
futures markets, following a series of high-profile cases
involving one of the country's market regulators and securities
firms.
The prosecutor told a news conference in Beijing it would
strengthen coordination with market regulators as part of
efforts to halt activities such as insider trading and spreading
of false information, state radio said on its website on
Wednesday.
The authorities have stepped up investigations on market
participants since June, when wild gyrations sent the equity
market down as much as 40 percent. Amid the crackdown,
investors, fund managers and watchdog officials have all been
the subject of investigations.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
Sept. 18 it has recently started investigating 19 cases of
suspected illegal share sales and speculative activities.
Meanwhile, executives at the country's largest broker CITIC
Securities Co Ltd, including its general manager,
are being investigated by authorities for alleged offences
including insider trading and leaking information.
The country's securities watchdog has also been swept up in
the crackdown. China's Communist Party sacked CSRC Assistant
Chairman Zhang Yujun, state media reported on Sept. 22, days
after it was announced he was the subject of a graft probe.
The campaign to identify and punish those deemed responsible
for the market sell-off started shortly after June's turmoil.
However, most analysts attribute the summer crash to the
bursting of a typical stock market bubble which was earlier
spurred by official media and fuelled in large part by borrowed
money.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Meng Meng and Ben Blanchard; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)