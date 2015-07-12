(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Realtors report buying by Chinese investors fleeing stock
market
* Most new interest at top end of property market
* Australia and Canada benefiting from weak currencies
* Concerns some buyers stuck in stocks will can property
purchases
By Jane Wardell and Kate Holton
SYDNEY/LONDON July 12 Realtors in Australia,
Britain and Canada are bracing for a surge of new interest in
their already hot property markets, with early signs that
wealthy Chinese investors are seeking a safe haven from the
turmoil in Shanghai's equity markets.
Sydney realtor Michael Pallier said in the past week alone
he has sold two new apartments and shown a A$13.8 million
($10.3 million) house in the harbourside city to Chinese buyers
looking for an alternative to stocks.
"A lot of high net worth individuals had already taken money
out of the stock market because it was getting just too hot,"
Pallier, the principal of Sydney Sotheby's International Realty,
said. "There's a huge amount of cash sitting in China and I
think you'll find a lot of that comes to the Australian property
market."
Around 20 percent has been knocked off the value of Chinese
shares since mid-June, although attempts by authorities to stem
the bleeding are having some effect.
Many wealthy Chinese investors had already cashed out. Major
shareholders sold 360 billion yuan ($58 billion) in the first
five months of 2015 alone, compared to 190 billion yuan in all
of 2014 and an average of 100 billion yuan in prior years,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
While much of that money may initially be parked in more
liquid assets like U.S. Treasury bonds and safe-haven currencies
such as the Swiss franc, there is growing evidence that foreign
property sales may receive a boost.
"There is anecdotal evidence that Chinese buyers have
intensified their interest in 'safe haven' global property
markets, including London, as a result of the recent stock
market volatility," said Tom Bill, head of London residential
research at Knight Frank.
Ed Mead, executive director of realtor Douglas & Gordon in
London, said his firm had seen two buyers from China looking to
buy whole blocks of flats.
"It is unusual to see the Chinese block buying, it implies
that this is a capital movement rather than just individuals
looking to park money."
RICH EXODUS
Since 2000, China has had the world's largest outflow of
high net worth individuals. Around 91,000 wealthy Chinese
sought second citizenship between 2000 and 2014, according to a
report by residence investment broker Lio Global, a factor that
is fuelling demand to buy foreign property.
Most of these individuals, defined as those with net assets
of $1 million or more excluding their primary residences, are
moving to the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore and Britain.
Brian Ward, president of capital markets and investment
services for the Americas at commercial property company
Colliers International, said Chinese investors had already sunk
around $5 billion into U.S. real estate in the first six months
of 2015, more than the $4 billion they invested in the whole of
2014.
In London, Alex Newall, managing director of super prime
residential realtor Hanover Private Office estate agents said he
had seen an increase in interest from Chinese investors at the
top of the market, although no transactions yet.
"They're wanting to try and park large sums of money - I'm
talking from 25 million pounds ($38.5 million) to 150 million
pounds," Newell said.
"They're looking to park that capital into London homes."
Australia and Canada are also increasing in popularity,
gaining an edge from their weakening currencies.
"Property prices are still cheap in RMB (yuan) terms," said
Timothy Cheung, a principal of Morphic Asset Management in
Sydney.
BACKING OUT
The rush by Chinese investors into foreign property has not
been without criticism, with some in London, Sydney and
Vancouver blaming them for pushing up already spiraling prices.
The Australian government has moved to look tough on the
issue, introducing new fees and jail terms for those found
flouting foreign investment rules. The Chinese owner of a A$39
million Sydney mansion was forced to sell up earlier this year
after it was revealed the property had been bought illegally
through a string of shell companies.
Others are concerned that Chinese investors who didn't bail
out of stocks quickly enough will be a drag on international
property markets, particularly after Beijing on Thursday banned
shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling for
six months.
In London, Naomi Heaton, the chief executive of London
Central Portfolio, said she had heard of investors pulling out
of new-build purchases because they no longer had the capital.
It was a similar story for Vancouver real estate agent
Andrew Hasman, who focuses on the city's affluent westside area.
"I had a call last week from another agent wanting to know
if a seller of a transaction we just did would allow the buyer
to back out, because they had just recently lost a huge amount
of money in the Chinese stock market correction," Hasman said.
($1 = 1.3373 Australian dollars)
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY, Guy
Faulconbridge and Lucy Mortlock in LONDON, Julie Gordon in
VANCOUVER, Allison Lampert in MONTREAL, John Tilak in TORONTO,
Herb Lash and Elizabeth Dilts NEW YORK. Writing by Jane Wardell
in SYDNEY.; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)