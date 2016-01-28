(Repeats Thursday's story with no changes to text)
SHANGHAI Jan 28 Chinese regulators have asked
several domestic funds to postpone issuing new outbound
investment products, sources said, the latest attempt by
authorities to stem capital flight which is undermining the
value of the yuan and worrying global investors.
The country's stock markets are down about 25 percent this
year and the yuan currency has weakened after an unexpected
devaluation in August, raising concerns about the strength of
the economy and prompting Chinese to move more money offshore.
According to the Institute of International Finance, China
posted capital outflows of $676 billion in 2015, when market
turbulence set in and the economy grew at its weakest pace in a
quarter of a century.
In the latest effort to control capital outflows, some funds
have been asked to defer the launch of new products under the
Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) program, five
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Although the sources said the request by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was characterised as a
temporary one, no specific time frame was given.
Both the CSRC and the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange declined to give immediate comment.
Other measures introduced to stem capital flight include
tightening restrictions on money leaving China from banks in
coastal cities and large interventions in the offshore yuan
market in Hong Kong to push up the cost of speculation.
SIGNAL OF INTENT
The QDII program allows Chinese banks, insurers and mutual
funds to buy offshore stocks and other securities on behalf of
clients, and is one of several ways Chinese firms and
individuals can get money out of the country legally.
China's capital controls otherwise place strict limits on
the amount of money individuals and firms may move out of the
country and for which purposes.
Still, many residents find other ways to do so, with cash
ending up in foreign property, offshore life insurance policies
that can be used as collateral for further loans and other
assets.
A total of $90 billion in quotas has been granted under the
QDII scheme, and although that amount has not been increased
since March 2015, qualified institutions have continued to use
their existing quotas.
Figures on how much of the quotas have been used are not
disclosed.
The new guidance from the CSRC may not materially affect the
scale of capital outflows via the QDII scheme, because most of
the volume allowed is being used up already amid strong demand
for assets overseas, investment fund sources said.
But the limit is a further signal to the market that
regulators want to slow the flow of money out of China, which
threatens to undermine efforts to cut the cost of credit
domestically and reinvigorate flagging productive investment.
"Currently existing QDII products can still be issued and
fund raised for, but those were approved a while ago. Recently
applications for new product offerings have not been approved,"
said a high-level customer service manager at one fund.
The QDII program was first introduced in the mid-2000s to
provide a channel for a limited amount of Chinese capital to
access foreign markets.
