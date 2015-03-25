(Adds further explanation of market impact)
HONG KONG, March 25 China will relax rules
covering trading by foreign investors on its Shanghai-based
interbank market, including making it simpler to obtain quotas
for such investments, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
By easing the path to the most liquid parts of the interbank
market and simultaneously reducing paperwork, the move marks an
advance for foreign institutional funds in terms of access.
But it does not entail a net increase in the size of foreign
investments allowed in the market, which remain negligible
compared to domestic capital, meaning it seems unlikely to
significantly impact domestic rates or liquidity.
The reform does not address widespread dissatisfaction with
Beijing's plans for taxing foreign fund profits either.
According to sources, participants in China's capital market
investment schemes for foreigners - the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and its
renminbi-denominated equivalent (RQFII) - will be allowed to use
a registration system that eliminates the need to apply for
regulatory approval for quotas in the interbank market.
Foreign investors will also be permitted to invest in more
products traded in the interbank market, such as banks'
certificates of deposit (CDs), bond repurchase agreements and
swaps, including interest rate swaps, the sources said.
Qualified foreign investors are currently confined mainly to
trading spot bonds and conducting lending and borrowing in the
money market.
The outstanding QFII and RQFII quotas granted to foreign
funds were $68 billion and 304 billion yuan ($49 billion)
respectively as of January 2015, according to the Chinese State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, and those quotas are spread
across China's financial markets.
That's a drop in China's interbank market bucket, where spot
settlement volume last year was close to 31 trillion yuan ($5
trillion), according to data from China's Central Depository and
Clearing Co.
Liquidity in China's interbank market has been relatively
tight so far this year and the reform might be a step toward
bringing in foreign capital to apply downward pressure to rates,
even if the pressure is psychological, given they have proven
resistant to reductions to guidance rates.
Even though Chinese rates are expected to fall while yields
on dollar assets are expected to rise, analysts point out that
average returns on debt remain far higher in China than in the
United States given their relatively low-risk ratings.
The official interest rate on one-year deposits, for
example, is currently fixed near 2.5 percent, and annualised
returns on short-term bond repurchase agreements in the
interbank market are higher.
In addition, many believe that Beijing implicitly guarantees
much of its higher-rated debt against default.
No firm date has been set for the reforms but it is possible
they could be implemented as early as May, the sources said.
China's central bank and foreign exchange regulators
declined comment on the moves.
($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan/renminbi)
(Reporting by Hongmei Zhou; Additional reporting by Pete
Sweeney; Writing by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Alan Raybould and John Stonestreet)