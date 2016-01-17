(Corrects paragraph 9 to show $5 trillion has been wiped off
* Market abandons all gains from Beijing rescue attempt
* Shanghai index falls through low of 2015 market crash
* Retail investors use social media vent frustrations
* Analysts say govt lacked follow through on reform pledges
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 15 A Chinese government campaign
to restore confidence in the country's volatile stock markets
appeared to be in tatters on Friday as the benchmark Shanghai
index wiped out all the gains made since the depths of last
year's crash.
Among a flurry of measures, a so-called national team of
institutional investors had promised last summer to buy and hold
stocks on the index until it returned to 4,500 points - a level
which at the time was considered in reach.
However, the Shanghai Composite Index - the most
closely watched by Chinese investors - fell through the lows
seen during the depths of last year's crash and closed on Friday
at 2,900 points - its weakest level since December 2014.
Irate retail stock investors crowded social media to gripe
about Xiao Gang, the embattled head of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission and threatened to sue state media for
predicting a bull market revival rally that never happened.
"What hope is left in the stock market? Regulatory
incompetence is creating starvation!" wrote one blogger posting
as "Song Jiliang" on a microblog service.
"Ordinary people shouldn't pay the price."
The CSRC did not discuss Friday's stock market performance
during a regularly scheduled press conference and it did not
take questions from reporters.
Emailed requests for comment on the future of Xiao Gang -
who faced internal criticism last year from the Communist Party
over his handling of the stock market slump - were not answered.
Calls to CSRC after business hours were also not answered.
More than $5 trillion has been wiped off the capitalisation
of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets since they peaked in
June 2015 - more than Japan's GDP.
Many retail investors have fled the market already, buying
into the perceived safe-haven of gold, bonds and U.S. dollars.
Others told Reuters they would not put their faith in future
government bailouts; one investor surnamed Liao in Guangdong
said she will only buy back into the market when it falls to
2,500 points.
LOSS OF FACE
The government marshalled several arms of government to prop
up China's crumbling stock markets last year as policymakers
scrambled to prevent a full-blown financial crisis.
A Reuters analysis showed that at one point China had
enlisted $800 billion worth of public and private money to prop
up share prices.
The central bank cut interest rates and bank reserves. A
national team of major institutional investors committed to
buying shares and major stakeholders were prevented from selling
for six months.
China also applied a mixture of political carrots and
sticks. Retail investors were rallied to "defend the stock
market" from what were frequently painted in domestic media as
nefarious foreign forces.
The government also suppressed trading in futures and
derivatives markets, and conducted what many fund managers
complained were campaigns of intimidation against traders, both
foreign and domestic.
The experience may have soured relationships between China's
legions of finance professionals - supposed to play a key role
in rationalising the country's clunky capital markets - and
their regulators for some time to come.
Some high-ranking brokerage executives were charged with
insider trading and market manipulation.
But most importantly, regulators came together to promise a
potent policy mixture that would revive economic growth through
a combination of monetary easing and institutional reform.
"(The crash) is evidence of a failure of intervention, but
it is mainly evidence that the government didn't do what it said
it would do," said Oliver Barron, an analyst at NSBO research in
Beijing.
He said China has not implemented any significant market
reforms since September and it has yet to rejuvenate economic
growth. Indeed, GDP figures due for release on Tuesday are
expected to show the weakest economic growth since the global
financial crisis.
"Beijing did buy shares, but they are short on market
reform, short on pro-growth policies and we are short on
monetary easing, which are the three things that could drive the
market higher."
Analysts said the yuan's sharp depreciation has encouraged
capital to not only move out of Chinese stocks, but out of
China. Since an unexpected devaluation in August, the yuan has
fallen some 5 percent against the dollar and spurred capital
outflows.
Barron and others said central bank data also suggested the
national team may have sold some stock in November and December
as the Shanghai index struggled to hold above 3,500 points.
Signs that Beijing may replace a key cabinet official to
help fight the market turmoil points to a top leadership
increasingly concerned the government is losing its grip on the
market.
Some retail investors are also looking to slake their taste
for bureaucratic blood.
"First, I think the government should fire Xiao Gang," said
a 22-year old retail investor surnamed Liang. "Seriously."
