(Adds additional reporting credit)
* Draft Chinese rules aimed at curbing program trading
* Program trading blamed for China's summer stock market
crash
* Investors say it would stop cross-border electronic trade
* HK-Shanghai bourses' Stock Connect could be a casualty
By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 12 Draft rules to curb high-speed
trading blamed for China's summer stock market crash could kill
off billions of dollars of investment into China, global banks
and investors have told Chinese regulators in a letter.
Industry participants who signed off on the letter said it
warned Chinese regulators that the proposals would inadvertently
sabotage major investment channels worth around $160 billion,
including the Stock Connect scheme, one year old next week,
which links the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses.
The lobbying efforts reflect growing fears that Beijing is
responding to the summer rout by halting or even reversing
reforms to allow greater access to its capital markets.
Plans to expand the Stock Connect scheme to the Shenzhen
exchange and to include new listed products stalled after
mainland bourses tumbled 45 percent between June and August and
Beijing intervened through a range of measures to stop the
plunge.
In a letter sent on Sunday by the Asia Securities Industry &
Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) to the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), foreign investors and brokers said
the rules to stop "program trading" domestically would mean
foreign firms could not send electronic trades from Hong Kong to
brokers onshore.
"The proposed restriction on investors using algorithmic
trading to connect to Chinese brokers onshore is huge - if you
can't use automated systems, you can't trade on Stock Connect,"
said one person involved in drafting the letter.
A spokeswoman for ASIFMA, which represents the world's
biggest financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley and Credit Suisse, declined to comment.
The CSRC last month launched a consultation on program
trading rules as part of a broader crackdown on a range of
automated trading practices blamed for the summer rout. The
consultation closed on Sunday.
Program trading involves electronically buying or selling
baskets of stocks on exchanges. However, the CSRC proposal is
phrased so broadly it appears to cover all types of electronic
trades including orders originating offshore, said Yang
Tiecheng, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance in Beijing, also
a member of ASIFMA.
CODE CALL
The rules propose banning onshore brokers from receiving
electronic trades from offshore computers, the current model for
foreigners trading via the cross-border investment schemes. It
also requires foreign firms to surrender the computer code that
runs their trading programs.
"As a member of the electronic trading community for a long
time, I can assure you that most global brokers will not be
comfortable providing their source code to anyone," said Joel
Hurewitz, managing director at international brokerage Instinet
in Hong Kong.
Compared with the United States and Europe, automated
trading is in its infancy in China, and the CSRC, which has
suffered a flight of talent over the past two years,
has relatively little experience supervising such systems.
Market participants and lawyers said they thought the
proposal was clumsily drafted and not intended to damage Stock
Connect and other schemes for foreign investors, and hoped the
regulator would be able to amend the proposals.
The CSRC did not respond to request for comment, but has
said the rules aim to reduce risks in the market.
A spokesman for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing,
which has spent more than two years building Stock Connect, said
it was "relaying market participant comments to the mainland
authorities for consideration".
The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA), which
represents global asset managers, also wrote to the CSRC over
the weekend urging the body to provide further clarity on the
scope of the rules, said Sally Wong, the group's CEO.
"More importantly, what we are proposing is to have closer
dialogue with the regulator regarding how automated trading is
being deployed, as well as the what and why."
