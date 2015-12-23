(Refiles to add slug)
SHANGHAI Dec 23 Chinese private equity firms
have been temporarily barred from listing on the country's
biggest over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange as regulators
seek to ward off potential financial risks, three sources with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The ban would be a blow to CITIC Capital Holdings and other
investment firms seeking a floatation on the New Third Board, an
increasingly popular marketplace for private equity firms to
raise capital and access wealthy individuals.
The news was reported earlier on Wednesday by China's 21st
Century Business Herald.
Regulators are worried that funds raised by private equity
firms via the OTC board are not being used properly, one source
said.
"Such firms raised quite a lot of money, and some used the
proceeds to buy stocks, which is not good," the source said.
Local private equity firm China Science & Merchants
Investment Management Group said in September that it plans to
raise 30 billion yuan ($4.63 billion) via the OTC board. The
company has been actively buying shares in the secondary market.
Rival Beijing Tongchuang Jiuding Investment Management Co,
also listed on the New Third Board, has already raised 10
billion yuan ($1.57 billion) this year and plans to raise
another 5.5 billion yuan over the next few months.
The ban would disappoint private equity firms still seeking
a listing. CITIC Capital said last month that it plans to list a
subsidiary on the New Third Board to build an exclusive platform
for its yuan-denominated private equity business.
($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong, and Nathaniel Taplin; Writing by
Samuel Shen; Editing by Sam Holmes)