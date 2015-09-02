BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 The China Financial Futures Exchange said on Wednesday it would take further steps to curb excessive speculation in stock index futures trading, in its second tightening of rules in less than a week.
Starting from September 7, margin requirements for non-hedging futures contracts will rise to 40 percent of contract values from 30 percent now, the exchange said on its microblog Weibo feed.
Margin requirements for hedging futures contracts will also rise to 20 percent from 10 percent.
Last week, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said the futures exchange would raise requirements for non-hedging futures contracts to 30 percent of contract values from Monday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.