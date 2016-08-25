HONG KONG Aug 25 Dutch high-speed trading firm
IMC said on Thursday that China's securities regulator is
investigating its trading activity in the Chinese futures
market.
IMC, one of the world's largest financial market makers,
said in an emailed statement it had received enquiries from the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in relation to
futures trading undertaken by IMC's Shanghai-based affiliate.
IMC said discussions with the CSRC had been constructive and
positive.
"In response to the enquiries, IMC has cooperated fully,
providing all relevant information as well as providing
personnel to explain IMC's trading strategies," said IMC, which
provides liquidity to exchanges across the globe, including
bourses in the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia and
China.
"IMC has confirmed with external counsel that its futures
trading activity in China complied with all applicable
regulations and exchange rules," the statement said.
The CSRC was not immediately available for comment. The
investigation was first reported by Bloomberg.
The move follows a broader crackdown by Chinese authorities
on automated trading following last year's stock market rout
which saw mainland shares fall 30 percent.
In a bid to calm volatility and curb speculation, the CSRC
and local exchanges unleashed a volley of measures including
adding a "circuit breaker" to the benchmark CSI300 index future,
raising margins and fees, and restricting daily open positions,
leading the index futures market to all but collapse.
Beijing also turned its focus on automated trading
strategies, suspecting some hedge funds of deliberately or
accidentally distorting pricing in search of quick profits.
The regulators also opened investigations into a number of
trading firms and froze dozens of trading accounts, including an
account belonging to the Shanghai affiliate of Citadel
Securities, another major foreign high speed trading firm.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)