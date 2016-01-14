* Money flowing into gold, bonds, dollar
* Overseas stocks and bonds also popular
* Follows market slump last summer, fresh drop this month
* Some plan to spend their money on Lunar New Year
celebrations
(Updates to add link to graphic)
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 As China's legions of retail
investors flee the country's tumultuous equity markets, pushing
stock prices down around 15 percent so far this year, money is
flowing into perceived safe-haven assets such as domestic bonds,
gold and the dollar.
Unlike Western markets where institutional investors
dominate, individuals account for 80 percent of transactions on
Chinese exchanges. Nearly 100 million people have trading
accounts.
Their enthusiasm for stocks drove China's main indexes to
record highs in the first half of 2015, but after enduring a
summer bust that saw prices plunge around 40 percent, the
January sell-off has been the final straw for many.
"I just have a small amount of money in the stock market. I
had planned to sell when indexes got a little bit higher, but
soon it dropped to this situation," said Zhou Junan, a
22-year-old retail investor in Guangdong.
"I don't have faith in the stock market any more. I think
it's better to buy dollars."
Weekly data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange shows money
shifting into exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking bonds, gold
and money markets at the start of January.
Funds that provide a vehicle for Chinese individuals to
invest in overseas stocks and bonds through the Qualified
Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme were also popular,
continuing a trend that began late last year.
On Thursday, the official Securities Times newspaper
reported that 10 mutual funds under QDII had suspended or
restricted taking subscriptions after strong demand led to quota
shortages. The measures followed a nearly 10 percent jump in
assets of such funds in December alone.
"IN A MESS"
Alongside the renewed slide in stocks, ordinary Chinese
investors have been shaken by last week's acceleration in the
decline of the yuan, which has fallen nearly 5 percent since
August.
"The stock market is in a mess," said a 48-year-old woman
from Kunshan, a city near Shanghai, working in the accounting
department of a bank, who said she had bought 500,000 yuan
($76,000) worth of U.S. currency. "Dollar is far less risky."
That has also fuelled demand for gold.
"Except for gold, all other assets are just bubbles to me,"
said a 24-year-old female investor in Beijing. "I guess I am a
pessimist. If there are really some global conflicts, even
dollars and bonds could not buy a meal."
In just seven trading days at the start of this year, assets
under management at HuaAn Gold ETF, China's biggest gold ETF,
jumped 8 percent, after doubling during the previous six months.
"We notice a rise in gold investment whenever there's
concern over yuan depreciation," said Richard Xu, the fund's
manager. "Buying gold also helps investors avoid risks in
equities. It serves double purposes."
SELLING UP
A number of retail investors who spoke to Reuters were also
switching money out of stocks and into wealth management
products (WMPs) and principal-protected funds.
"I have bought different kinds of WMPs from banks. The
majority of them are backed by bonds, which are less risky,"
said a 50-year-old woman surnamed Wang, from Guangzhou, who said
she lost 30 percent of her stock market investment in the summer
meltdown before selling out in August.
Capturing such a trend, latest data from the Asset
Management Association of China showed that both bond and money
market funds nearly doubled in size as of end-December from
end-June, while equity funds tumbled almost 90 percent in assets
under management during the same period.
China's banking regulator and main bond clearing house have
recently moved to reduce the appeal of high-yielding WMPs
relative to equities, asking commercial banks to reduce rates
offered on such products.
Some retail investors said they were giving up on making a
return on their savings altogether, focusing instead on Chinese
New Year celebrations next month, also known as the Spring
Festival.
"I don't have confidence in China's stock market anymore,"
said Ivy Li, from Shenzhen, who had invested 100,000 yuan in
stocks but sold of all her holdings on Tuesday.
"I don't plan to invest in any other assets either. I am
planning to spend the money perhaps on travelling around the
Spring Festival. I think China's economy will not be so good in
2016."
A few optimists remained convinced the market would
eventually turn around after the latest bout of turbulence.
"I have pulled out all my money from the stock market, but
I'm not intending to use that to buy WMPs," said Wen Zhihong, a
50-year-old employee at a university from Chengdu. "I'm still
waiting for another chance to get back into the stock market."
($1=6.57 yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Kazunori Takada and Shanghai
newsroom; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Neil Fullick)