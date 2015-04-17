* China allows fund managers to lend shares for short
selling
* Will let investors short sell more types of stocks
* Margin financing growing but short selling
lagging-regulators
(Adds more details, markets)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 17 China on Friday allowed fund
managers to lend shares for short-selling, and will also expand
the number of stocks investors can short sell, in a bid to raise
the supply of securities in the market.
Investors now face difficulties borrowing stocks for sale,
even with some companies trading at lofty valuations.
China's shares posted seven weeks of gains, reaching
seven-year highs on Friday, as retail investors rushed to open
stock accounts and borrow a record amount of money to buy
shares, pushing trading turnover to record highs.
Institutional investors including mutual fund companies and
asset management businesses of securities firms are encouraged
to lend stocks because the "margin financing business has been
growing rapidly, but the business of short-selling has been
developing slowly," the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
said in a statement.
Friday's announcement, also issued by the Securities
Association of China, comes a day after the launch of two stock
index futures <0#CIH:> <0#CIC:> that provide investors with new
tools to hedge against risks.
"This is a combination of actions that is negative to the
stock market," said Shen Zhengyang, Shanghai-based analyst at
Northeast Securities.
"With index futures to hedge against risks, institutions
would be willing to lend stocks for interest income."
Shen added that a correction in Chinese stocks "is
unavoidable", given the rich valuations of some stocks.
The type of stocks that investors can short sell will also
be expanded soon to 1,100, from 900 currently.
At a new conference in Beijing, China's securities regulator
warned investors to be cautious of market risks.
"Some investors have insufficient understanding and
alertness of market risks," Deng Ge, spokesman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission said. "I want to remind retail
investors: invest rationally, and always treat the market with
awe."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)