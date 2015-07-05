BRIEF-Gjensidige Bank says board decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO
* Board of Gjensidige Bank has today decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO of Gjensidige Bank
BEIJING, July 5 China state-owned investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd said on Sunday that it has recently purchased exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the stock market and will continue to do so, according to a statement on its website.
The announcement confirms widespread speculation that a sharp rise in inflows into Chinese ETFs last week were in fact coming from Central Huijin and other government-controlled entities as authorities sought to prevent a stock market collapse.
* Clover Partners L.P. Reports a 5.8 percent stake in Coastway Bancorp Inc as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qsZwYv] Further company coverage: