By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
| SHANGHAI, April 10
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's B-share market, a
long neglected corner of China's stock market, is enjoying a
massive revival as a rally in Hong Kong spills over into the
foreign-currency denominated B-shares trading in Shanghai and
Shenzhen.
The Shanghai's dollar-denominated B-share index rose
9 percent on Friday to 346, a seven-year high and its largest
one-day rally since 2009, with every single component of the
index rising by 10 percent, the maximum daily limit.
The Hong Kong dollar-denominated B-shares in Shenzhen surged
over 6 percent.
Analysts said the surge fanned by expectations that
companies could convert B-shares into China-listed A-shares,
prompting bargain hunting.
Wu Kan, head of equities trading at Shanghai-based
investment firm Shanshan Finance, said investors were starting
to realize the B shares, like Hong Kong stocks, were also much
cheaper than Chinese stocks.
The B-share market has been a policy dead-end for years,
and was widely considered an illiquid speculative swamp. It was
originally created to allow Chinese companies to list shares in
US dollars and Hong Kong dollars, which foreigners could then
trade, but the market became moot when China began allowing its
companies to list on overseas exchanges.
Since then Beijing has struggled to wind down the market
without success, but has allowed some companies with dual
listings to convert their B share issuances into H shares.
