SHANGHAI Jan 5 Shanghai will start to oversee
companies listed on its stock exchange based on industry
breakdown rather than on regions from this year, to improve
supervision over information disclosure.
Chinese regulators are struggling to conduct reforms to
reverse the country's investment culture of heavy speculation in
volatile small-cap firms, encouraging investors instead to trade
more in blue chip companies, among other reforms.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange has selected 11 major sectors,
including property, manufacturing, medical services and finance,
as top targets of its supervision in the new system to ensure
the health of major listed firms, it said in a statement
published in its website www.sse.com.cn late on Sunday.
The previous system was put in place in the early 1990s when
China established its equity markets. That system had the
disadvantage of neglecting key listed companies by treating
information disclosure with the same standards across regions.
"Supervision via industries is a major reform of the
Shanghai Stock Exchange's supervisory mechanisms. The exchange
will thus strengthen the effectiveness of corporate information
disclosure so as to promote the healthy development of the
market," it said in the statement.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)