* Banks face losses as customers default on derivative
product
* Extent of losses not clear, investors wait for bank
results
* Product seemed sure bet so long as yuan was rising
* Those assumptions now wiped away as current is sliding
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Feb 5 Taiwan's banks are facing losses
of millions or possibly billions of dollars from customer
defaults on a popular derivative product - falling victim to the
unexpected slide in China's currency.
The island's financial regulator is scrambling to get a grip
on the issue after China surprised global markets in August by
devaluing the yuan. It has demanded higher bank provisions
against potential losses and punished banks for misselling the
product.
Taiwan's experience shows the ripple effect of China's
market turmoil, which has prompted many investors to rethink a
long-held assumption that the yuan would only rise.
The product causing the angst is a derivative called a
target redemption forward (TRF). It pays the holder a monthly
income so long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against
the dollar. If the yuan falls, the investor has to payout.
For years, they seemed a sure bet to a steady income as the
value of the yuan rose steadily against the dollar. The yuan's
devaluation and subsequent slide have wiped away those
assumptions and left many investors regretting the day they
bought the product.
"TRF is worse than gambling, where your chance is at least
50-50 in gambling. However, with TRF you'll lose everything to a
point where you just want to kill yourself," said Kevin Kuo, a
small-business owner who invested in TRFs.
"Something bad always happens sooner or later," said Kuo,
adding he lost around T$13 million ($390,000) from trading two
TRF contracts.
"NOBODY KNOWS"
Austin Chan, director general of the FSC's banking bureau,
said the commission was monitoring the situation and hoped
"potential losses will be minimised."
The full extent of the losses from investors defaulting on
their contracts is not clear. Under a worse-case scenario, Fitch
Ratings estimates bank losses could amount to $2.4 billion.
The regulator's estimate, based on banks' feedback, is much
more modest at about $120 million. However, it is not mandatory
for banks to declare their losses publicly, which has left
investors uncertain.
Some are hedging their bets. Taiwan's financial stock market
sub index fell more than a fifth from a November high to
a January low, compared with a 14 percent slide in the main
stock index..
Most of the contracts were sold when the yuan exchange rate
ranged between 6.35 and 6.5 per dollar, Fitch Ratings said in
December.
The yuan fell as low as 6.75 in January and on Friday was
changing hands at 6.5790, suggesting many retail
investors would be out of the money. Offshore forwards markets
are pricing in further losses for the yuan, quoting the currency
at 6.74 in six months.
Hong Kong and Taiwan are Asia's two biggest markets for TRF
options due to their close trade ties with China. In Taiwan, the
product took off in 2013 as international banks introduced them
to the market.
So far, Taiwan's banks have declared little about their
financial exposure to TRFs and investors may not get their first
glimpse of the depth of the problems until the banks publish
2015 full-year results due by late March and first-quarter
results due in early April.
About half of the TRF contracts expired in January and the
rest expire between February and June, regulatory sources said.
Still, the TRF market is shrinking as the currency falls.
Total TRFs amounted to T$66.7 billion ($2 billion) as of Jan
8, down from T$82 billion last year and T$160 billion the year
before, data from the regulator shows. That compares with total
bank assets of some T$43 trillion.
"The government has not made the whole situation clear so
far, but it will have to sooner or later... The point is, nobody
knows how much provision banks should set aside. They won't tell
you unless the government makes it mandatory to disclose," said
James Yeh, a fund manager of JPMorgan Asset Management in
Taipei.
"Banks will not set aside all of the provisions all at once.
You know that based on what they did during the subprime
crisis," Yeh said, adding he expects profits at financial
companies to decline this year.
The FSC said on Jan 26 that it will punish nine banks for
misselling the product in an effort to prevent further losses.
Banks including Citibank, Standard Chartered, Cathay
United Bank, Taipei Fubon Bank and Bank Sinopac will be
punished, it said.
"How volatile will the yuan be? Is it going to appreciate or
depreciate? Nobody knows," said Austin Chan, director general of
the FSC's Banking Bureau. "We're doing what we can in hope to
minimise the losses."
($1=33.2 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Neil Fullick)