UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil buys Singapore petrochemical plant, boosts output in Asia
* Lifts Exxon's Singapore aromatics output above 3.5 mln T/year (Adds quote, details on Jurong Aromatics plant)
LONDON Aug 11 The Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday that China's decision to devalue the yuan by nearly 2 percent should boost demand for British exports to China in the long run.
The CBI, which represents many of Britain's largest companies, said a weaker yuan could help support Chinese growth after an unexpectedly big fall in the country's exports last month.
"Although a depreciation in the renminbi against sterling will put pressure on UK exports to China in the short term, the effect on Chinese growth should be beneficial to UK exporters over the longer term," Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's director of economics, said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Lifts Exxon's Singapore aromatics output above 3.5 mln T/year (Adds quote, details on Jurong Aromatics plant)
PARIS, May 11 The performance gap between telecoms and cable group Altice NV and its listed SFR Group division widened in the first quarter, underscoring SFR's difficulties in attracting customers despite heavy investments in infrastructure and content.