SINGAPORE/LONDON Aug 11 Global policymakers,
including those at some of Asia's most intervention-minded
central banks, are holding the line on their currency policies
after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan.
China's central bank said Tuesday's 1.9 percent devaluation
was a one-off move. It also switched to a more
market-determined benchmark for the currency's daily trading
band.
A weaker yuan makes Chinese exports cheaper and competing
exports more expensive. Countries that see themselves at a
competitive disadvantage might be tempted to devalue their own
currencies in retaliation. But so far policymakers from South
Korea, India, Indonesia and Japan see no reason for tit-for-tat
trade-war policies.
"I don't think the move would trigger a global currency
war," a Japanese policymaker said.
The devaluation is unlikely to perturb the Bank of Japan,
whose money-printing programme to stimulate the economy has
weakened the yen by 50 percent against the dollar since
2012.
Beijing's move may reverberate more strongly in South Korea.
China is its largest trading partner, accounting for a fifth of
total trade last year. Its policymakers have been talking down
the won and actively encouraging outflows from their country,
and the won has weakened against the yuan this year.
"We are not overly worried about the won, but we are closely
watching the market to see if there's any excessive volatility
happening," a South Korean foreign exchange official said.
"This came as emerging-market currencies have already been
depreciating against the dollar," he said, but the yuan remained
relatively stable.
Most emerging market currencies have weakened this year.
Commodity-linked ones such as the Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian
rupiah and South African rand are at their lowest in well over a
decade against the greenback.
Already weak metals and crude oil prices lost more ground as
the devaluation fanned more worries about China's economy
"To the extent that the yuan has been devalued, what you are
going to see is that it would impact on the competitiveness of
South Africa's manufactured exports to China, but we do not sell
a lot of manufactured exports to China," Lesetja Kganyago,
governor of the Reserve Bank of South Africa, said.
"That as it might be, the yuan had been relatively stable
and we have seen significant depreciation in the domestic
currency over the past 18 months," he added, referring to the
rand's 9 percent fall this year to the dollar.
SOME MARGIN BEFORE CONCERN
Most central banks appear willing to give Beijing's policy
the benefit of the doubt, hoping economic recovery in China, the
world's second-largest economy, will be the rising tide that
eventually lifts all boats.
The Bank of England, for instance, said last week that
Chinese demand was critical to the health of the global economy,
and further yuan appreciation would probably reduce demand
elsewhere for its exports.
The yuan has risen by more than 18 percent in trade-weighted
and inflation-adjusted terms against the currencies of its
trading partners since the middle of last year, analysts
estimate. That suggests there is some margin before depreciation
starts to raise concerns over trade competitiveness.
Since 2005 when the fixed yuan peg was loosened, it has
risen steadily: link.reuters.com/gef35w
This year, the yuan is down barely 2 percent against the
dollar, versus a 13 percent decline in the Malaysian ringgit
, a near 8 percent drop in the won and a 4 percent-plus
fall in the yen.
Since the "taper tantrum" of May 2013, when talk of ending
the U.S. quantitative easing programme sparked an emerging
market selloff, the yuan has fallen 3 percent against the
dollar, while the yen has lost 23 percent and the euro 18
percent. Some currencies, such as Indonesia's rupiah, are down
as much as 25 percent, Societe Generale estimated.
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara at Indonesia's
central bank pointed to how undervalued the rupiah already was,
precluding the need for further depreciation. It has fallen more
than 8 percent this year.
"China is playing catch-up rather than being the leader of
this currency weakness," said Mitul Kotecha, head of currency
and rates strategy at Barclays in Singapore.
The Indian rupee is one of the few emerging
currencies with smaller losses than the yuan in 2015, thanks to
foreign investment flows attracted to India's strong economy.
"It is like jogging - everyone has to keep pace so that at
the end on a relative basis you don't lose," a senior Indian
policymaker told Reuters.
"We have to carefully balance the rupee so that the country
doesn't lose ground on the external side and neither do we
import lot of inflation.
