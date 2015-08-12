BRIEF-Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering
* Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering and exercise of underwriters' option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Aug 12 China's devaluation of the yuan on Tuesday should not be seen as it embarking on a devaluation trend, the central bank's chief economist, Ma Jun, wrote in the official People's Daily on Wednesday.
Ma described the move as a one-off change to make the currency more market-oriented.
The central bank set its guidance rate down nearly 2 percent at 6.2298 yuan per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest point in almost three years, in what it said was a change in methodology to make the currency more responsive to market forces.
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March