(Corrects to remove misleading quote on potential outflows in
8th paragraph)
By Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Beijing's decision to continue
supporting the yuan after a sharp one-off devaluation has
investors wondering how long the government can hold the line as
the country burns through its currency reserves at record rates.
For traders and corporate treasurers, the question is how
and whether to deal with their yuan positions.
Data released Monday showed that Chinese banks' foreign
currency sales jumped to a record 723.8 billion yuan ($113.66
billion) in August, by far the largest monthly figure on record.
Foreign currency reserves fell by $94 billion, also a record.
Analysts say the figures were heavily boosted by state bank
interventions in the currency markets to support the yuan, both
onshore and off.
The central bank has also published new rules requiring
banks dealing in onshore yuan forwards to hold additional dollar
reserves, and was suspected of intervening in forex derivative
markets. On September 10, the offshore yuan jumped by
1.2 percent against the dollar in late afternoon trade,in a move
widely attributed to massive purchases by offshore Chinese
banks.
Chinese regulators have said there is no problem; the yuan
has found a more rational equilibrium, outflows aren't really a
problem, and if the U.S. decides to lift interest rates, the
impact will be containable.
Not everyone believes authorities will succeed in stamping
out further depreciation pressure.
"I don't think they can do it," said a European investment
manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He was worried
that Chinese corporates and individuals would begin converting
their yuan to dollars at a rapid rate.
Investors know the reserves are not infinite, and they know
that constant meddling runs counter to other policy goals such
as opening the capital account and increasing the yuan's use in
trade.
STILL HEDGING
If Beijing stops holding the line, investors are worried
about getting caught short, and that concern is prompting them
to keep hedging even as the central bank tries to persuade them
it's unnecessary.
While new trading rules have successfully curbed the 600
percent spike in currency forward volumes in late August
following the devaluation, volumes for onshore outright forward
contracts are still double where they were in late July.
"The central bank set reserve ratios to 20 percent of the
nominal value of forwards and swap contracts," said a trader at
a foreign bank in Shanghai.
"But actually this step will not increase the cost so much
for clients. Considering the spot price, they are still keen on
buying forex and swap contracts to migitate the risk."
"Given the big gap between on and offshore markets, the cost
of holding reserve deposits could be well covered," added a
trader at a foreign bank in Hong Kong.
Traders themselves also remain skeptical that the downward
pressure on the yuan has abated, even after the offshore
intervention.
"I don't think it will change expectations on the
depreciation of the yuan," said a trader at an Asia commercial
bank in Hong Kong.
"To some extent, the depreciation pressure on the offshore
yuan is now transferred to the onshore market," said a NDF
trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai.
"We think that the yuan now will depreciate steadily."
RESERVE DRAIN
Some analysts believe if the PBOC keeps intervening in
the currency markets at the current rate, China's forex
reserves could be consumed as quickly as two years.
A person with ties to the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
estimated that since mid-August the central bank has spent
around $200 billion in the onshore and offshore currency markets
to keep the yuan from depreciating further.
"Before they announced this reform (devaluation) they had a
credible peg to the dollar and they hardly needed to intervene
in the markets, but now they are having to spend huge amounts
just to achieve the same effect," the person said.
"It's like they decided to cross the river because it looked
nice and calm but then they slipped and got dragged downstream,
and now they are having to use all their strength to get back to
the shallow water that they were in before."
($1 = 6.3682 Chinese yuan renminbi)
