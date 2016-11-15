HONG KONG Nov 15 China's yuan fell to its lowest level in nearly eight years on Tuesday, breaking through 6.85 per dollar.

The yuan changed hands at 6.8538 in early morning trade, its lowest since January 2009.

The dollar is closing in on a test of its highest level in almost 14 years as bond yields soared after Donald Trump's election to president, bringing buyers back to the U.S. currency.

