* Yuan currency had seemed a one-way upward bet
* Foreigners assumed yuan rise would augment returns
* But derivatives indicate 1 pct weakening in a year
* Weaker yuan would help flagging Chinese economy
* But Beijing may be far from allowing big devaluation
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 28 While local Chinese fret over
the bursting of the Shanghai stock bubble, global investors are
more worried about the yuan currency which once seemed destined
to rise inexorably.
A decade after China released the yuan from its peg to the
dollar, ever more international money managers no longer regard
the currency as a one-way appreciation bet that will augment
their returns on stocks and bonds in dollar terms.
"For years, one of the arguments was that the yuan was
undervalued and it would go up," said Zsolt Papp, client
portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management. This argument
has been weakening for some time, he said. "That's added more
volatility and uncertainty to your investment decision."
Foreigners have been fairly sanguine about the $2 trillion
wiped off the value of mainland Chinese shares as they
collectively hold less than 2 percent of the market. They
likewise hold only an estimated 2 percent of the $6 trillion
local bond market.
But they have major holdings in H-shares, the $3.7 trillion
market in Hong Kong-listed stock of mainland companies, and
"dim-sum" bonds, the $70 billion-plus market for
yuan-denominated debt issued and traded offshore.
For years, many of these investments were built on the
assumption that the yuan, as the lynchpin of Beijing's strategy
to rebalance its economy away from exports and towards domestic
consumption, would move higher.
Those bets have been rewarded: since 2005, the yuan has
risen about 30 percent in nominal terms against the
dollar. But this course is likely to be less smooth from now on.
Last week a statement from the cabinet saying China would
widen "two-way fluctuation" in the exchange rate to support
trade provoked short-lived volatility. This sent yuan traded
offshore to two-week lows against the dollar.
The People's Bank of China allows yuan traded domestically
to rise or fall only 2 percent from a midpoint rate it sets
daily. Offshore yuan trade is not constrained by this band,
although in practice the two exchange rates usually move in
lockstep.
Non-deliverable forwards, derivatives used to lock in future
exchange rates, indicate the onshore yuan 1 percent weaker in a
year.
China could probably benefit from a weaker currency. Its
economy is growing at the slowest pace in 25 years and rival
exporters, Japan and South Korea, may enjoy an upper hand thanks
to the weak yen and won.
By contrast the yuan is near record highs in real effective
(REER) terms - versus the currencies of trading partners and
adjusted for inflation - having risen steadily since its fixed
peg was loosened in July 2005, as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/gef35w
Barclays calculates the yuan is 18 percent overvalued and
sees it at 6.35 per dollar by the end of this year compared with
6.2 now, assuming the trading band is widened to plus/minus 4
percent.
Expectations that the currency will depreciate could
increase demand for hedging yuan-denominated assets or cash
flows, while reducing appetite for dim-sum bonds and H-shares,
Barclays predicted.
NO BIG BETS
Beijing may be far from sanctioning big devaluations,
however. It is keen for the yuan to be included in the
International Monetary Fund's SDR basket of reserve currencies
following a review in November and is therefore unlikely to
allow sharp exchange rate swings in the meantime.
In the past, China has come under pressure to let the yuan
appreciate, particularly from U.S. politicians who believed it
was keeping the currency artificially weak to gain a trade
advantage. Beijing would probably be anxious to avoid reviving
such criticism.
Another sticking point is the $1.7 trillion in total Chinese
foreign debt, of which 70 percent is classed as short-term. A
weaker yuan would make it harder for Chinese borrowers to
service this debt.
Perhaps most importantly, devaluation expectations risk
scaring away capital following huge recent outflows. About $400
billion may have fled China this year, Goldman Sachs calculates.
Outflows and the resulting instability will outweigh any
export gains a weaker yuan delivers, many argue.
Also, a weaker currency will not boost trade much because
China, already the world's biggest exporter, wants to move into
higher-value goods, says Ronald Chan, chief investment officer
for Asian equities at Manulife in Hong Kong.
"By depreciating your currency, you are just going down the
chain, not up the chain," said Chan, who does not hedge yuan
risk.
RECONCILED
Investors have become more reconciled to yuan volatility
since early 2014, when authorities engineered falls in the
currency to discourage speculators betting on yuan gains. (reut.rs/1d0Q8gZ)
The yuan fell about 2 percent to the dollar last year, its
first year in the red since a tiny 2009 loss.
Chinese policymakers' inability to stem the equity rout has
also been a revelation, said Salman Ahmed, global fixed income
strategist at Lombard Odier.
"Until a year ago yuan was seen as a one-way street.
Everyone knew about issues in the economy but also that they had
$3.9 trillion (in reserves) to backstop any spillovers. Trust in
that shield has been shaken," he said.
Ahmed is willing nonetheless to hold bonds, betting on
interest rate cuts. China's yield premium, or carry, also
remains alluring - 10-year government bonds yield 120 basis
points above U.S. Treasuries with similar maturities, for
instance.
David Buckle, head of quantitative research at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, says the carry will offset the impact of a
small 3 percent band widening. But he sees risks in 18-24
months' time if China continues cutting interest rates.
"It's highly likely the U.S. will have raised rates by that
time and that's when I can see an environment where the yuan
weakens," Buckle added.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong and Karin
Strohecker in London; graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by
David Stamp)