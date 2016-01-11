(In 2nd paragraph, corrects title of Han to deputy director,
not vice minister, and corrects name of the government office he
is affiliated with to the Chinese Communist Party's Leading
Group on Financial and Economic Affairs, not the Development
Research Center of the State Council)
New YORK Jan 11 A Chinese official speaking
here on Monday said it is "ridiculous" to expect the country's
currency, the yuan, to depreciate substantially more against the
dollar.
"It's ridiculous. It's impossible," Han Jun, deputy director
of the office of the Chinese Communist Party's Leading Group on
Financial and Economic Affairs, said in response to a question
about further yuan depreciation during a briefing held at the
Chinese consulate in New York.
Han's comments come as the yuan has weakened substantially
since the beginning of 2016.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing
by Chris Reese)