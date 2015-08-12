WASHINGTON Aug 12 China's move to revamp its
currency regime this week may help the yuan earn a place in the
small group of currencies the International Monetary Fund uses
as a global benchmark, despite concerns the policy change could
begin a round of competitive devaluations.
Beijing described its surprise devaluation of the yuan's
value on Tuesday as a one-off step to make the currency more
responsive to market forces, but some critics saw it as a thinly
veiled effort to make China's exports more competitive and boost
economic growth.
If Beijing's word holds true, IMF and other financial
officials say, the move could burnish China's campaign to join
the IMF's currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights or
SDR, which can be used to supplement member countries official
reserves.
It's a distinction long sought by Beijing, both to encourage
use of the yuan for trade and investment, and as diplomatic
recognition of China's growing role in the world economy.
Finance officials, including officials at the U.S. Treasury,
believe it is too early to say whether the devaluation is a move
to more currency flexibility or an effort to gain a trade edge.
There is also worry that Chinese officials may see more
weakness in their economy than they have disclosed and are using
the devaluation to try to get ahead of upcoming problems.
In a late-night statement on Tuesday, the IMF welcomed
China's move and said it appeared to be part of reforms to let
market forces play a bigger role, something the Fund and the
United States have long pushed China to do.
"We believe that China can, and should, aim to achieve an
effectively floating exchange rate system within two to three
years," it said.
"A more market-determined exchange rate would facilitate SDR
operations in case the renminbi were included in the currency
basket going forward," it added, using an alternative name for
the yuan.
Joining the currency basket would put the yuan alongside the
U.S. dollar, British pound, euro and Japanese yen.
It would be the first emerging market currency to be in the
SDR, marking another stage in China's rise as a global economic
player.
The IMF's board is scheduled to meet in November to decide
whether to include the yuan in the SDR basket, which could then
happen in 2016 when China assumes the presidency of the Group of
20 club of rich and developing nations.
The yuan is already the world's fifth most-used trade
currency, but because it is not considered freely traded and
China's capital markets are largely closed it has not qualified
under the IMF's SDR criteria as "freely usable."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Clive
McKeef)