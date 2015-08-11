WASHINGTON Aug 11 The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives' panel that oversees trade said on Tuesday there was reason to question whether China's devaluation of its yuan currency was a step toward a market-based exchange rate.

"It is important to note that in many other respects, China is increasingly intervening in its stock market and other markets," said Representative Sander Levin of Michigan, the ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

"There is reason to be skeptical of believing that the largest devaluation of the Chinese currency in over two decades is merely about moving to a market-based exchange rate," he said.

Levin said China's move argued for including a tough measure on currency manipulation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal currently under negotiation and for including a provision to allow for duties to be slapped on currency manipulators in legislation being considered by Congress. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)