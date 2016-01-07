* PBOC policy of gradual depreciation under fire - insiders
* Yuan slide on Thursday blamed for stock market drop
* Reflects rising concern about weak economic fundamentals
* Some want a weak currency to cushion industry
restructuring
* Risks include trade tensions, damaged confidence in yuan
By Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 8 China's central bank is
under increasing pressure from policy advisers to let the yuan
currency fall quickly and sharply, by as much as 10-15 percent,
as its recent gradual softening is thought to be doing more harm
than good.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has spent billions of
dollars buying yuan over recent months to defend the exchange
rate, but has failed to stabilise market sentiment. The currency
has steadily lost another 2.6 percent against the U.S. dollar
even after the bank sprung a surprise devaluation of nearly 2
percent in August.
That gradual, managed depreciation makes the yuan a one-way
bet for investors who see the currency weaken even as the
central bank intervenes to prop it up.
Policy insiders are now calling for a quick and sharp yuan
depreciation, backed by tighter capital controls to curb
speculation and the flight of money out of the country.
"We should let the yuan have a considerable depreciation,
but we should have a bottom line; it cannot create a big impact
on the economy and the financial system, and big panic in the
capital market," an influential government economist told
Reuters, suggesting the yuan be allowed to depreciate by 10-15
percent over an unspecified timeframe.
Letting the yuan fall sharply and quickly could help cushion
many of China's debt-laden companies as the government pursues
far-reaching structural reforms. Beijing is keen to restructure
industry through "supply side" reform, especially reducing
industrial over-capacity, but fears the corporate sector is too
weak to handle that.
INDUSTRY BURDEN
To restructure without triggering mass bankruptcies and
redundancies, sources said the PBOC is being encouraged to let
the yuan fall, keeping downward pressure on interest rates and
relieving some of the debt servicing burden on businesses.
"If the economy slows sharply and we can't stabilize
employment, how can you push reforms?" asked the influential
government economist.
"The yuan should depreciate at least 10 percent to have any
impact on exports ... but I don't think the authorities will
take this step," said a researcher at the commerce ministry. "If
China wants to rely on expanding exports to spur growth, other
countries may follow suit."
While a weaker yuan would make Chinese exports cheaper
overseas, and foreign products more expensive in China, it would
be unlikely to go down well among the country's trading
partners. The United States, for one, regularly accuses Beijing
of manipulating its exchange rate to dump under-priced goods on
foreign markets.
HIGH COST
The cost of the PBOC's intervention has been high. China's
foreign exchange reserves fell by more than half a trillion
dollars last year as the central bank bought yuan to support the
exchange rate, with reserves dropping by a record $107.9 billion
in December alone.
And the yuan's continued slide since August is impacting
other Chinese financial markets.
When the PBOC weakened its morning yuan guidance rate by 0.5
percent on Thursday, stock market investors panicked and pushed
the CSI300 index down 7 percent within the first half
hour, triggering circuit breakers and bringing the day's trading
to a premature halt - for the second time in only the first week
that these mechanisms have been in operation.
Policy advisers are worried the PBOC's gradualist approach
risks reinforcing expectations for more depreciation - a sort of
self-fulfilling prophecy - and a thesis supported by a sharper
fall in the offshore exchange rate, which is not
regulated by the central bank, than in the onshore rate.
"Because of depreciation expectations, residents and firms
want to convert their yuan into dollars. Those expectations are
man-made," said another policy adviser, reflecting a common
view. "Gradual depreciation sends a signal to the market (that)
the yuan still has room to depreciate further. This helps form
the one-sided expectations."
Sources cautioned that the debate over whether and how to
depreciate had not yet been settled, especially as depreciation
has knock-on risks on other projects, such as increasing the
international use of the yuan for trade and investment - which
stronger capital controls would reverse.
And there's no guarantee it would work. The August move,
which was also supposed to serve as a sort of floor for the
market, ended up having the opposite effect.
Indeed, the central bank has so far publicly resisted calls
for sharp yuan falls. PBOC Vice Governor Yi Gang said on Dec. 1
there was no basis for continued depreciation, and an editorial
on the bank's website on Thursday reiterated that the PBOC can
keep the yuan "basically stable at a reasonable equilibrium
level" despite "speculating forces."
"The biggest risk in China is not really the economy," said
Qian Wang, senior Asia economist for Vanguard Investments Hong
Kong. "The real risk is, number one; the policy uncertainty, and
number two; the currency. China is walking on eggshells."
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney, with additional
reporting by Lu Jianxin and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)