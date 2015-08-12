NEW YORK Aug 12 Bashing China is a time-honored
tradition among U.S. candidates for higher public office, and no
one has done that with more zest in this election cycle than
billionaire Donald Trump.
Beijing handed the Republican presidential hopeful more
ammunition to rail against China when it devalued the yuan on
Tuesday, and Trump did not miss a chance.
"(China) continuously cuts their currency, they devalue
their currency," Trump said on Wednesday during a campaign stop
in Birch Run, Michigan. "They've been doing this for years -
this isn't just starting."
Short-term events aside, though, data shows China's yuan has
in fact been strengthening over the last 10 years, dramatically
so. And while its appreciation against the dollar has abated in
the last couple of years, the yuan has continued rising against
the currencies of most of its trade partners, including Japan
and the euro zone.
A weak currency lowers the price of a country's exports,
making them more attractive to international buyers.
"It is hard to call the yuan weak. It is less strong," said
Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York.
Over the last decade, the trade-weighted yuan index, a
measure of its value against the currencies of China's main
trading partners, has risen by 43 percent, according to data
from the Bank for International Settlements.
A Trump spokesperson was not immediately available to
comment. Trump was not the only Republican candidate to weigh in
on the yuan, as Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina called
China's actions "just the latest in a long history of cheating."
Other U.S. elected officials from both parties have criticized
China's moves as well.
The yuan has fallen 2.9 percent against the U.S. dollar
over the last two days, 3.0 percent against the yen
in the same period, and 1.6 percent against the Korean
won, currencies of three of China's largest trading
partners. Markets worldwide have been roiled for the last two
days since Beijing devalued its currency.
RECENT GAINS
But the currency's fall thus far only offsets some recent
trade-weighted gains. Against the euro, for instance,
the yuan has strengthened 5 percent in 2015. It is up more than
4 percent against the Korean won, and nearly 13
percent against the Malaysian ringgit.
The yuan's trade-weighted index is constructed as follows:
31.7 percent is weighted to emerging Asia - countries such as
Malaysia and Indonesia - 18.5 percent to the United States, 17.4
percent to Japan and 16.2 percent to the euro zone. Other
industrial countries, central and eastern Europe and Latin
America make up the remaining 16 percent.
"So China has weakened more than 2 percent in the last two
days, big deal, does that really take away Malaysia's
competitiveness?" said Chandler.
In fact, the U.S. dollar is one of the few spots where the
yuan has failed to gain headway in 2015, sliding 3 percent. The
dollar has strengthened against almost all currencies for most
of 2014 and 2015 as investors factored in expectations of a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
But in 2013, the yuan had gained 2.8 percent against the
dollar, and in 2012, had risen 1 percent.
Still, if what is still a modest decline in the yuan turns
into a full-blown slump, a "broader part of the political
spectrum in the U.S. will voice concern," wrote Jens Nordvig,
global currency strategist at Nomura. Given that the change in
China's policy makes its currency more sensitive to market
movements, the Obama administration may not react negatively
initially.
"If we get 5 percent quickly, then Congress can turn
quickly," Nordvig told Reuters.
Late on Wednesday, the dollar was up 1 percent against the
yuan at 6.3870.
Chandler urged market participants to wait and see how all
this would play out. "It may not be that bad after all."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gaffen
and Tomasz Janowski)