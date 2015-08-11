WASHINGTON Aug 11 The United States on Tuesday said it was too soon to judge the implications of China's yuan devaluation, but warned Beijing against backing away from a commitment to move toward a more market-determined exchange rate.

"While it is too early to judge the full implications of the change ... China has indicated that the changes announced today are another step in its move to a more market-determined exchange rate," a U.S. Treasury official said.

"Any reversal in reforms would be a troubling development." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)