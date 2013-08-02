SHANGHAI Aug 2 Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint-ventures sold 11,678 automobiles in China in July, down 18.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 31.2 percent year-on-year decline in June and a 11.6 percent fall in May.

In the first seven months of this year, through the end of July, Mazda sold a total of 94,209 vehicles, down 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)