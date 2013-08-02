SHANGHAI Aug 2 Mazda Motor Corp and
its local joint-ventures sold 11,678 automobiles in China in
July, down 18.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Friday.
That follows a 31.2 percent year-on-year decline in June and
a 11.6 percent fall in May.
In the first seven months of this year, through the end of
July, Mazda sold a total of 94,209 vehicles, down 20.4 percent
from a year earlier.
Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales
venture with FAW Group.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)