BEIJING Mazda Motor (7261.T) and its joint venture partners in China will recall more than 62,000 vehicles from Sunday to fix problems with anti-lock braking systems that could cause false warnings, China's quality regulator said.

The three-party joint venture with Ford Motor (F.N) and Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ will recall 58,949 Mondeo sedans and 3,496 S-Max vehicles and replace problematic parts, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

The move comes on the heels of Mazda recalling 16,857 vehicles in September 2010 because of a similar problem.

Joint venture executives could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

