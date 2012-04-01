BEIJINGApril 1 Mazda Motor and its
joint venture partners in China will recall more than 62,000
vehicles from Sunday to fix problems with anti-lock braking
systems that could cause false warnings, China's quality
regulator said.
The three-party joint venture with Ford Motor and
Chongqing Changan Automobile will recall 58,949
Mondeo sedans and 3,496 S-Max vehicles and replace problematic
parts, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.
The move comes on the heels of Mazda recalling 16,857
vehicles in September 2010 because of a similar problem.
Joint venture executives could not be reached for comment on
Sunday.