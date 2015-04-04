(Corrects 4th paragraph to give alleged profit as more than 6
million yuan instead of 600 millon yuan)
BEIJING, April 3 Beijing police have arrested an
environmental reporter and his associates in an apparent
extortion scandal, as China works to crack down on corruption in
the news media.
A string of corruption scandals in China's news media has
shaken the faith of the public in the largely state-controlled
industry and in response, the media regulator unveiled tougher
rules last year.
The group's ringleader, surnamed Chen, is accused of
blackmailing businesses into paying hundreds of thousands of
yuan to delete embarassing online reports about their activities
on a website for environmental news, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
Their tactics allegedly reaped more than 6 million yuan
($968,836) in profit, with victims ranging from the province of
Shandong to far-flung Inner Mongolia, the agency said in an
online report.
Chen, his wife and other relatives are suspected of
laundering the money through a cultural broadcasting company
they set up. He and four associates were arrested late last
month, police said on Friday.
The government has vowed to crack down on extortion by
journalists, but critics say it has also squeezed freedom of
expression.
State media have been a key vehicle of party propaganda, but
reforms over the past decade have allowed greater
commercialisation and an increase in editorial independence.
($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan)
