BEIJING Feb 6 China's Sun Media Group, a television production firm, has teamed up with Harvest Fund Management, the country's second-biggest fund management firm, to launch a fund of up to $800 million to invest in films, the two companies said on Monday.

Sun Redrock Investment Group, controlled by Sun Media, and Harvest Alternative Investment Group will hold 50 percent each in the new fund, called Harvest Seven Stars Media, the firms said in a statement.

The companies said the new fund would have an initial fundraising target of $800 million and would invest in film projects in Asia and globally.

Sun Media was founded by Bruno Wu and Yang Lan, a famous talk show host described by many as "China's Oprah Winfrey". (Reporting by Jenny Su; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)