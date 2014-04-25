BEIJING, April 25 A Chinese Communist Party
mouthpiece has taken to Twitter, banned in China, to call for
the "immediate rectification" of an account which uses the
social media platform to satirise Chinese officialdom and state
media.
The Relevant Organs' account, @relevantorgans, calls itself
"China's soft-power vanguard, rectifying your thought since
2010."
But the People's Daily, a mouthpiece for the Chinese
government, appeared to take offense at the satirical Twitter
account's use of a link to the People's Daily website and
China's national emblem.
"We have noticed that a Twitter account has been misleading
people by stealing People's Daily's web address and National
emblem of China to make false impression that the account is
related to China officials or People's Daily," read a statement
posted on People's Daily's Twitter account, @PDChina.
"We hereby solemnly declare that this Twitter account is not
related to or does not have connection with any Chinese official
bodies, including People's Daily," the statement continued.
"People's Daily publicly condemns such theft and forgery
conduct and demands the user of this account to make immediate
rectification."
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of
the statement the People's Daily account.
People's Daily declined to provide immediate comment.
The Relevant Organs responded with its own series of tweets,
initially saying it 'hailed' People's Daily's "e-rectification
campaign".
But the parody then called into question the authenticity of
the government publication's Twitter account.
"Investigating unauthorized @PDChina account," read one
tweet. "Initial data indicates 2,000 followers since May 2011."
The Relevant Organs boasted its own credentials made it a
more credible outlet, with the entire population of China as its
audience: "We have over 5,000 years of history and 1.3 billion
followers... Which news source would YOU trust?"
Having been largely inactive since 2013, The Relevant Organs
also poked fun at the late timing of the protest against its
account.
"Smoking gun: So-called @PDChina "caught" us a year after
our retirement. Much too fast for a real Party news organ.
Rookie move, comrades."
The Relevant Organs is much loved by China watchers since it
first tweeted in 2010, "Ardently celebrate the triumphant
registration of the Twitter account!"
The spoof account, with some 14,000 followers, accurately
mimics the turgid, formulaic writing and speaking style of
China's authorities and state media.
The Relevant Organs has previously lampooned North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, Bo Xilai, the former Communist Party boss of
Chongqing who was jailed last year for corruption, and foreign
media working in China.
Numerous Chinese state media outlets use websites blocked in
China like Facebook and Twitter for publicity, including state
broadcaster CCTV, People's Daily, and official news agency
Xinhua.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Beijing
Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)