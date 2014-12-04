BEIJING Dec 4 China has ordered a further
crackdown on its domestic media, telling news organisations to
sack illegally recruited employees and close local offices if
they have too many of them, state news agency Xinhua reported.
State media has been the key vehicle for party propaganda,
but reforms over the past decade have allowed greater
commercialisation and some increase in editorial independence.
But China media watchers say corruption has become a
problem, with blackmail a widespread practice in the domestic
press and journalists being susceptible to bribes.
At the same time, President Xi Jinping has overseen a
sweeping tightening of controls over what state-run media can
report, as part of a broader campaign against anyone seen
challenging the ruling Communist Party.
News organisations at all levels have now been urged to
"shut down local offices that fail to meet standards and dismiss
unlawfully recruited employees", Xinhua said in a report late on
Wednesday, citing a joint statement from the party propaganda
office, media and internet regulators.
"Some news groups have too many local offices and employ
personnel through unofficial channels, resulting in frequent
illegal acts that severely undermine the spirit of journalism,
harm the authority and credibility of news and lead to grave
social consequences," Xinhua cited the statement as saying.
"Key news websites supervised by central authorities must
gain approval to set up sub-sites for local regions. Illegal
websites or offices must be shut down by the end of March," it
added.
In September, executives of a respected business newspaper
website confessed on state television that they extorted "huge
payments" from companies that planned to list in exchange for
quashing critical stories.
There has also been crackdown at the main state broadcaster
CCTV, where prosecutors have detained a top news anchor and a
senior executive is being investigated on suspicion of bribery.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)