BEIJING, April 7 China on Tuesday appointed a new head for its main state-run television network, CCTV, an important government propaganda position for a channel which has faced allegations of corruption.

Nie Chenxi, currently deputy head of the broadcasting regulator the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, will now run CCTV, the administration said in an announcement.

It confirmed state media reports that previous CCTV head, Hu Zhanfan, had reached retirement age.

Nie was described in the announcement as upright and hard working, and possessing necessary political qualities.

Investigators are probing several senior CCTV executives for suspected corruption and bribe taking.

China has vowed to crack down on corruption in its media, including the state-owned press, where critics say blackmail is widespread and journalists are susceptible to bribery.

The network is viewed by the government as an enormously influential and useful propaganda tool abroad, and at home where Beijing keeps a tight rein on domestic media.

But CCTV's staid format and repetitive programming means it has struggled to win over a younger audience which can easily access online racier content from Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and the United States.

The government has issued repeated orders telling television channels to focus on uplifting, patriotic programmes and screen out "base and vulgar" content. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)