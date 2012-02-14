BEIJING Feb 14 China's media regulator
has issued new rules banning foreign television shows from being
shown at primetime as the country tries to encourage domestic
programming, state media reported on Tuesday.
Foreign television series must be capped at a total of 50
episodes and the running time for an imported series must not
exceed 25 percent of the total time a given channel dedicates to
broadcasting such shows, the official China Daily reported.
Most foreign television series shown on Chinese channels are
from Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and India.
U.S.-made shows are highly popular, but mostly watched
online or via pirated DVDs which are widely and cheaply
available on the streets.
According to the announcement by the State Administration of
Radio, Film and Television, Chinese stations are prohibited from
airing foreign series between 7 pm and 10 pm, and must not
"intensively" broadcast shows from just one country.
Chinese networks are forbidden too from airing unapproved
shows produced by companies outside of China and foreign series
that contain violent or vulgar material, the rules state.
"Regulatory bodies around the country must increase their
supervision over foreign television shows broadcast on
television stations at all levels, and increase fines levied for
those who break the rules," it said.
The China Daily said the regulations were "to protect
domestic cultural products and ... help create a favourable
environment for TV shows made by companies on the Chinese
mainland".
China periodically tries reining in its state-run television
channels, which increasingly have to rely on attracting
advertisers and therefore viewers as government subsidies are
reduced.
In 2002, Beijing pulled the plug on the Taiwan-made soap
opera "Meteor Garden", fearing that the decadent lifestyle
portrayed by boy band "F4" would corrupt young Chinese minds.
China described the series as "electronic heroin".
