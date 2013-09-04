BEIJING, Sept 4 Western media organisations are
trying to demonise China and promote revolution and national
disintegration as they hate seeing the country prosper, the head
of China's official Xinhua news agency said in comments
published on Wednesday.
China's ruling Communist Party has in recent weeks been
tightening controls over the Internet and reminding state media
of its responsibility to promote a "correct political
direction", as President Xi Jinping dashes hopes his
administration will embark on political reforms.
China also needed to combat the distorted view the Western
media gives of the country and reject their anti-China plotting,
Li Congjun, president of Xinhua, wrote in the Party's official
People's Daily.
"Some hostile Western forces and media do not want to see a
prospering socialist China and target the spear of
Westernisation, separation and 'colour revolution' at China," Li
wrote in a column.
They "use their powerful dissemination abilities to
massively play up the 'China threat theory' and the 'China
collapse theory', creating rumours to attack and vilify our
country and party which harms our interests and national image".
"Overall, global opinions are still dominated by Western
media outlets, and China's capacity to make its own voice heard
fails to match its international standing," Li wrote.
He did not give examples of Western media organisations but
China has long been suspicious of the European and U.S. media.
Last year, China labelled as a "smear" a New York Times
report that then-premier Wen Jiabao's family had accumulated at
least $2.7 billion in "hidden riches".
Li called on mainstream Chinese media to refute "untruthful
reports" as part of efforts to give China a bigger say on the
world stage and burnish its much-vaunted efforts at soft power.
"We must continue to be creative in foreign propaganda
efforts ... to tell China's story well, explain China's special
characteristics and proactively publicise the polices and
positions of the party and government," Li said.
China has poured money into trying to get its voice heard
internationally, including English-language television news
channels, but they are still widely regarded in Western
countries as heavily slanted towards the Chinese government.
While China allows several hundred foreign reporters to be
based in the country, they face restrictions ranging from police
harassment when covering some news, such as protests, to a lack
of access to government officials.
Li said China's media needed to do better at using social
media and "take the initiative in leading public opinion in new
media".
"If we cannot effectively rule new media, the ground will be
taken by others, which will pose challenges to our dominant role
in leading public opinion," he said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)