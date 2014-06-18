BEIJING, June 18 Reporters in China are
forbidden from publishing critical reports without the approval
of their employer, one of China's top media regulators said on
Wednesday.
The rule comes as the government intensifies a crackdown on
freedom of expression, both online and in traditional media.
The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film
and Television published the rule in a circular announcing a
crackdown on false news and journalists who take bribes or
extort money from their sources.
News agencies must crack down on corruption and journalists
who break the law must be handed over to judicial authorities,
the regulator said. Journalists who violate the rules will be
stripped of their license to report.
Journalists are also forbidden from setting up their own
websites, video sites or writing internal reports with critical
content, it added. The regulator did not specify what
constituted critical content or what particular subjects
journalists can not criticise.
The rules also forbid journalists from conducting interviews
or writing reports outside their assigned fields of coverage.
News agencies must regularly solicit opinions from "the
masses", as well as propaganda authorities and other media
regulators, including itself, it said.
The notice listed several scandals in which Chinese
newspaper reporters had reportedly accepted bribes for positive
coverage, or forced people to pay them off to avoid a critical
story, saying these incidents made the regulation necessary.
Media that violated the rules could be stripped of their
licenses, it added.
China adopted tough measures to crack down on online rumours
last year, but critics say the campaign is simply a means to
target criticism of the ruling Communist Party that has chilled
political discourse.
China's news media is heavily censored and media
organisations need to obtain licenses from the government before
publishing.
State media has been the key vehicle for party propaganda,
but reforms over the past decade have allowed greater
commercialisation and some increase in editorial independence.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)