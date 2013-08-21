* Industry sources surprised by level of detail sought in
survey
* No indication regulators about to launch formal pricing
probe
* Commerce Ministry commissioned survey last month
* Similar survey under way in auto sector
* China medical devices market worth $20 billion
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, Aug 22 A Chinese industry group is
collecting information on the pricing and business practices of
foreign and local makers of medical equipment for the government
in a survey that sources said was unusual in the amount of
detail it sought.
Two industry sources who have seen the questionnaire said it
was unclear if regulators were about to investigate China's $20
billion medical devices market following multiple probes into
corruption and possible price fixing in the pharmaceuticals
sector.
But one of the sources, an executive at a foreign
biotechnology firm, said the questions on pricing led him to
believe one of its aims was to determine if companies were
setting minimum prices for vendors, which could violate China's
2008 anti-monopoly law.
The survey was commissioned last month by the Commerce
Ministry's anti-monopoly bureau, said Xu Shan, deputy director
for international cooperation at the government-backed China
Association for Medical Devices Industry (CAMDI).
Xu said she was not aware of any formal investigation into
the sector. While the association's survey did not ask questions
about corruption, Xu said regulators would likely focus on such
practices at some stage.
"In the future, there will be even stricter rules," Xu told
Reuters in a telephone interview, declining to elaborate on what
those rules might be.
"The rules should likely not be restricted to price fixing,
but will also target commercial bribery," added Xu.
The association represents some 3,000 companies that make
medical equipment or healthcare items - from magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI) scanners to bandages. The survey was sent to all
association members but not all had responded, Xu said.
Lawyers have said Chinese industry bodies frequently seek
information from companies as a precursor to a formal probe.
The China Automobile Dealers Association, for example, said
last week it was collecting data on the sale of foreign cars for
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
The NDRC is responsible for enforcing anti-trust rules on
pricing and has spearheaded many of the recent probes that have
spanned milk powder to jewellery as well as medicines.
DETAILED QUESTIONS
Xu declined to say what information the medical devices
survey sought on pricing.
The sources who have seen the questionnaire said it asked
about the value of imported goods, the price at which companies
sold to distributors and whether they planned to raise or lower
prices. It also requested information on product volumes and
quality, sales techniques, workforce size and production costs.
"This is certainly not common," said the Beijing-based
executive from the biotechnology firm. "I have been working in
this industry for 10 years and have never encountered anything
like this."
The executive said his company regarded much of the
requested information as trade secrets, adding it had not
answered the questions directly.
"We've told them to go ask the customs department about
prices for the goods we import. They haven't pressed the issue
yet," said the executive, who declined to be identified because
his company did not want to draw the ire of regulators.
Foreign firms have an advantage over China's many small
medical device companies because of better technology and
customer preference for foreign brands. Local firms have more
success in low-end segments where they can compete on cost.
Three foreign giants - Siemens, General Electric
Co unit GE Healthcare and Amsterdam-based Philips
- dominate 70 percent of China's high-end medical
market, according to the state-run China Industrial Economy
News.
A spokesman for Philips in China said he didn't believe the
company had received the survey. Siemens and GE declined to
comment.
The Commerce Ministry did not respond to a faxed request for
comment.
CHINA FOCUSED ON COSTS
China has committed to making healthcare affordable for its
1.37 billion people but faces an estimated $1 trillion bill by
2020. That has thrown the spotlight on costs.
"It's true that for medical devices, the cost to manufacture
in China is very small," said Damjan Denoble of market access
consultancy Rubicon Strategy Group. "There's an assumption that
there's such a huge difference that it angers Chinese
authorities."
An industry source who works with Chinese regulators said
the various investigations into pharmaceutical firms had "really
scared" foreign medical device firms.
Chinese authorities have visited the offices of numerous
foreign pharmaceutical firms in the past month while police have
accused British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline of bribery.
GSK has said some of its Chinese executives appear to have
broken the law.
The NDRC is also probing 60 foreign and local pharmaceutical
firms over pricing. That investigation has yet to conclude.
The medical devices industry, by contrast, has historically
attracted less scrutiny because there is less direct competition
between local and foreign players, the industry sources said.
"Factory pricing has always been an issue, with the Chinese
government believing that foreign companies are jacking up
prices way beyond tariffs and taxes," said the source who works
with regulators, declining to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
One company that has had to fend off corruption accusations
in China is Siemens.
A former compliance officer for Siemens in China sued the
company in a New York court in January, accusing it of firing
him after he tried to expose a kickback scheme involving medical
equipment sales to hospitals in the country.
Lawyers for Siemens have sought to dismiss the suit. Siemens
declined to comment.