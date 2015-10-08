(Corrects last paragraph to show Dianping raised more than $800
BEIJING, Oct 8 China's Meituan.com and Dianping
Holdings, the country's biggest online-to-offline (O2O) service
providers, said on Thursday they are merging, marking the latest
multi-billion-dollar consolidation in the country's booming
Internet sector.
Meituan is part-owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
while Dianping is backed by Alibaba's fierce rival Tencent
Holdings Ltd.
The merged company could be valued at as much as $20
billion, according to the Financial Times. It could pose a
threat to the plans of Baidu Inc, China's top Internet
search engine, which has unveiled plans to invest $3.2 billion
in O2O over the next three years.
Financial details of the deal were not immediately
disclosed, but the transaction comes after Didi Dache and Kuaidi
Dache, two leading taxi-hailing firms, combined similarly in a
share swap worth $6 billion earlier this year.
Zhang Tao and Wang Xing, the respective chief executives of
Dianping and Meituan, will become co-CEOs of the yet to be named
new company, which will offer users group-buying coupons and
business ratings similar to Yelp Inc and Groupon Inc
.
The companies said they would retain their respective brands
and management structure and independently operate their
businesses.
The Didi-Kuaidi deal prompted speculation among China's tech
investors and bankers that more such mergers might follow, given
the intense and often unprofitable competition between leading
companies in China's Internet sector.
Speculation of a merger between Dianping and Meituan had
swirled in early 2015, as Dianping finished raising more than
$800 million in capital at a valuation of $4 billion.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Gerry Shih; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)