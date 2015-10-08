* China's leading online-to-offline firms merging
* Merged entity to have valuation of $15 bln or more-source
* Comes after merger of taxi-hailing firms into Didi-Kuaidi
By Gerry Shih and Elzio Barreto
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 8 China's two biggest
online-to-offline (O2O) service providers, backed separately by
rivals Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings
, announced a merger, as Internet firms join forces to
prosper in a highly competitive market.
Meituan.com and Dianping Holdings said on Thursday they are
combining to create China's dominant player in services such as
finding deals at local restaurants and booking cinema tickets
through smartphones as well as group-buying of coupons and
accessing ratings, similar to those offered by Groupon Inc
and Yelp Inc.
The merged company could be valued at $15 billion or more,
and a more precise valuation may come in the next few weeks as
it negotiates a fresh round of funding with investors, said a
person with direct knowledge of the deal, who couldn't be named
because details of the transaction were not disclosed.
A combination of the two unlisted O2O firms could pose a
threat to the plans of Baidu Inc, China's top Internet
search engine, which has unveiled plans to invest $3.2 billion
in O2O over the next three years.
Financial details of the deal were not immediately
disclosed, but the merger comes after Didi Dache and Kuaidi
Dache, two leading taxi-hailing firms which were also backed
separately by Alibaba and Tencent, combined similarly in a share
swap worth $6 billion earlier this year.
Zhang Tao and Wang Xing, the respective chief executives of
Dianping and Meituan, will become co-CEOs of the yet to be named
new company. The two companies would retain their respective
brands and management structure and independently operate their
businesses.
The Didi-Kuaidi deal prompted speculation among China's tech
investors and bankers that more such mergers might follow, given
the intense and often unprofitable competition between leading
companies in China's Internet sector.
Speculation of a merger between Dianping and Meituan had
swirled in early 2015, as Dianping finished raising more than
$800 million in capital at a valuation of $4 billion.
Meituan and Dianping had discussed a potential combination
before, but the talks never evolved as the rivals wanted better
valuation terms, the source said. More recently, the two were in
the process of raising more funds and decided to give the
combination another try, at the urging of several investors who
wanted the companies to preserve cash.
China Renaissance served as exclusive financial adviser to
both Meituan and Dianping. The investment bank was also adviser
to both Didi and Kuaidi in their deal.
