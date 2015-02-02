Feb 2 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd

* Says gets securities regulator approval to set up assets management firm with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($47.93 million)

* Says receives securities regulator approval for qualification of the stock options market making business

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/166bR6L ; bit.ly/1voPipV

